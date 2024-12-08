AAC Football Power Rankings for Bowl Season Published 9:21 pm Sunday, December 8, 2024

The college football bowl season is here. To find out how every AAC team measures up to the rest of the conference, check out our power rankings below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Paramount+.

AAC Power Rankings

Email newsletter signup

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Tulane

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-4

9-4 | 8-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 85th

85th Last Game Result: L 35-14 vs Army

Next Game

Week 16 Opponent: BYE

No. 2: Army

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-1

11-1 | 11-1 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 118th

118th Last Game Result: W 35-14 vs Tulane

Next Game

Week 16 Opponent: Navy

Navy Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, Dec. 14

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, Dec. 14 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply )

CBS (Watch on Fubo – ) Live Stream: Paramount+

No. 3: Navy

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

8-3 | 7-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 92nd

92nd Last Game Result: W 34-20 vs East Carolina

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.

Next Game

Week 16 Opponent: @ Army

@ Army Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, Dec. 14

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, Dec. 14 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply )

CBS (Watch on Fubo – ) Live Stream: Paramount+

No. 4: Memphis

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-2

10-2 | 10-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 117th

117th Last Game Result: W 34-24 vs Tulane

Next Game

Week 16 Opponent: BYE

No. 5: South Florida

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-6

6-6 | 6-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 97th

97th Last Game Result: L 35-28 vs Rice

Next Game

Week 16 Opponent: BYE

No. 6: East Carolina

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5

7-5 | 6-5 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 123rd

123rd Last Game Result: L 34-20 vs Navy

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Next Game

Week 16 Opponent: BYE

No. 7: UTSA

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

6-6 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 112th

112th Last Game Result: L 29-24 vs Army

Next Game

Week 16 Opponent: BYE

No. 8: North Texas

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

6-6 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 106th

106th Last Game Result: W 24-17 vs Temple

Next Game

Week 16 Opponent: BYE

No. 9: Charlotte

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

5-7 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 73rd

73rd Last Game Result: W 29-27 vs UAB

No. 9: Rice

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8

4-8 | 3-8 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 83rd

83rd Last Game Result: W 35-28 vs South Florida

No. 11: UAB

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

3-9 | 2-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 90th

90th Last Game Result: L 29-27 vs Charlotte

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

No. 12: Florida Atlantic

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

3-9 | 2-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 129th

129th Last Game Result: W 63-16 vs Tulsa

No. 13: Temple

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-9

3-9 | 3-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 96th

96th Last Game Result: L 24-17 vs North Texas

No. 14: Tulsa

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

3-9 | 2-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 126th

126th Last Game Result: L 63-16 vs Florida Atlantic

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.