AAC Football Power Rankings for Bowl Season

Published 9:21 pm Sunday, December 8, 2024

By Data Skrive

The college football bowl season is here. To find out how every AAC team measures up to the rest of the conference, check out our power rankings below.

AAC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Tulane

  • Current Record: 9-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 85th
  • Last Game Result: L 35-14 vs Army

Next Game

  • Week 16 Opponent: BYE

No. 2: Army

  • Current Record: 11-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-1
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 118th
  • Last Game Result: W 35-14 vs Tulane

Next Game

  • Week 16 Opponent: Navy
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, Dec. 14
  • TV Channel: CBS (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Paramount+

No. 3: Navy

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 92nd
  • Last Game Result: W 34-20 vs East Carolina

Next Game

  • Week 16 Opponent: @ Army
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, Dec. 14
  • TV Channel: CBS (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Paramount+

No. 4: Memphis

  • Current Record: 10-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 117th
  • Last Game Result: W 34-24 vs Tulane

Next Game

  • Week 16 Opponent: BYE

No. 5: South Florida

  • Current Record: 6-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 97th
  • Last Game Result: L 35-28 vs Rice

Next Game

  • Week 16 Opponent: BYE

No. 6: East Carolina

  • Current Record: 7-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 123rd
  • Last Game Result: L 34-20 vs Navy

Next Game

  • Week 16 Opponent: BYE

No. 7: UTSA

  • Current Record: 6-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 112th
  • Last Game Result: L 29-24 vs Army

Next Game

  • Week 16 Opponent: BYE

No. 8: North Texas

  • Current Record: 6-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 106th
  • Last Game Result: W 24-17 vs Temple

Next Game

  • Week 16 Opponent: BYE

No. 9: Charlotte

  • Current Record: 5-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 73rd
  • Last Game Result: W 29-27 vs UAB

No. 9: Rice

  • Current Record: 4-8 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 83rd
  • Last Game Result: W 35-28 vs South Florida

No. 11: UAB

  • Current Record: 3-9 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 90th
  • Last Game Result: L 29-27 vs Charlotte

No. 12: Florida Atlantic

  • Current Record: 3-9 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 129th
  • Last Game Result: W 63-16 vs Tulsa

No. 13: Temple

  • Current Record: 3-9 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 96th
  • Last Game Result: L 24-17 vs North Texas

No. 14: Tulsa

  • Current Record: 3-9 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 126th
  • Last Game Result: L 63-16 vs Florida Atlantic

