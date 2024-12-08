AAC Football Power Rankings for Bowl Season
The college football bowl season is here. To find out how every AAC team measures up to the rest of the conference, check out our power rankings below.
AAC Power Rankings
Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.
No. 1: Tulane
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 85th
- Last Game Result: L 35-14 vs Army
Next Game
- Week 16 Opponent: BYE
No. 2: Army
- Current Record: 11-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 118th
- Last Game Result: W 35-14 vs Tulane
Next Game
- Week 16 Opponent: Navy
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, Dec. 14
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Paramount+
No. 3: Navy
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 92nd
- Last Game Result: W 34-20 vs East Carolina
Next Game
- Week 16 Opponent: @ Army
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, Dec. 14
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Paramount+
No. 4: Memphis
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 117th
- Last Game Result: W 34-24 vs Tulane
Next Game
- Week 16 Opponent: BYE
No. 5: South Florida
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 97th
- Last Game Result: L 35-28 vs Rice
Next Game
- Week 16 Opponent: BYE
No. 6: East Carolina
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 123rd
- Last Game Result: L 34-20 vs Navy
Next Game
- Week 16 Opponent: BYE
No. 7: UTSA
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 112th
- Last Game Result: L 29-24 vs Army
Next Game
- Week 16 Opponent: BYE
No. 8: North Texas
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 106th
- Last Game Result: W 24-17 vs Temple
Next Game
- Week 16 Opponent: BYE
No. 9: Charlotte
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 73rd
- Last Game Result: W 29-27 vs UAB
No. 9: Rice
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 83rd
- Last Game Result: W 35-28 vs South Florida
No. 11: UAB
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 90th
- Last Game Result: L 29-27 vs Charlotte
No. 12: Florida Atlantic
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 129th
- Last Game Result: W 63-16 vs Tulsa
No. 13: Temple
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 96th
- Last Game Result: L 24-17 vs North Texas
No. 14: Tulsa
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 126th
- Last Game Result: L 63-16 vs Florida Atlantic
