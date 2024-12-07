Wizards vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today – December 8 Published 5:39 pm Saturday, December 7, 2024

As they get ready to take on the Memphis Grizzlies (15-8) on Sunday, December 8 at Capital One Arena, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Wizards (2-18) have seven players currently listed on the injury report. The Grizzlies’ injury report has five players on it.

Their last time out, the Wizards lost 137-101 to the Mavericks on Thursday. Marvin Bagley III totaled 16 points, eight rebounds and zero assists for the Wizards.

The Grizzlies took care of business in their last outing 115-110 against the Kings on Thursday. In the Grizzlies’ win, Marcus Smart led the way with 18 points (adding four rebounds and five assists).

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Saddiq Bey SF Out Knee Kyle Kuzma PF Out Ribs 15.8 5.6 1.9 Malcolm Brogdon PG Out Hamstring 13.8 4.3 2.6 Corey Kispert SF Out Ankle 10.9 3.4 1.5 Tristan Vukcevic C Out Knee Kyshawn George SG Out Ankle 7.5 4.1 2.6 Alex Sarr PF Questionable Back 10.6 6.3 2

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zach Edey C Out Ankle 11.1 6.9 0.8 Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Ankle 5.3 3.7 3 Gregory Jackson PF Out Foot Luke Kennard SG Out Illness 6.7 2.4 2.9 Marcus Smart PG Questionable Ankle 9.8 2.5 4.5

Wizards vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and FDSSE

