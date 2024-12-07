Wizards vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today – December 8
Published 5:39 pm Saturday, December 7, 2024
As they get ready to take on the Memphis Grizzlies (15-8) on Sunday, December 8 at Capital One Arena, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Wizards (2-18) have seven players currently listed on the injury report. The Grizzlies’ injury report has five players on it.
Their last time out, the Wizards lost 137-101 to the Mavericks on Thursday. Marvin Bagley III totaled 16 points, eight rebounds and zero assists for the Wizards.
The Grizzlies took care of business in their last outing 115-110 against the Kings on Thursday. In the Grizzlies’ win, Marcus Smart led the way with 18 points (adding four rebounds and five assists).
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Saddiq Bey
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|Kyle Kuzma
|PF
|Out
|Ribs
|15.8
|5.6
|1.9
|Malcolm Brogdon
|PG
|Out
|Hamstring
|13.8
|4.3
|2.6
|Corey Kispert
|SF
|Out
|Ankle
|10.9
|3.4
|1.5
|Tristan Vukcevic
|C
|Out
|Knee
|Kyshawn George
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|7.5
|4.1
|2.6
|Alex Sarr
|PF
|Questionable
|Back
|10.6
|6.3
|2
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Zach Edey
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|11.1
|6.9
|0.8
|Vince Williams Jr.
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|5.3
|3.7
|3
|Gregory Jackson
|PF
|Out
|Foot
|Luke Kennard
|SG
|Out
|Illness
|6.7
|2.4
|2.9
|Marcus Smart
|PG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|9.8
|2.5
|4.5
Wizards vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: MNMT and FDSSE
