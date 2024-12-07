Will Tyler Boyd Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates

Published 1:27 pm Saturday, December 7, 2024

By Data Skrive

Tyler Boyd was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Tennessee Titans’ Week 14 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Take a look at Boyd’s stats below.

In terms of season stats, Boyd has been targeted 43 times and has 32 catches for 310 yards (9.7 per reception) and zero TDs, plus one carry for three yards.

Tyler Boyd Injury Status: Full Participation in Practice

  • Boyd appears on the injury list this week (full participation in practice, foot). He does not have a game status listed as of now.
  • The Titans have no other receivers on the injury list.

Titans vs. Jaguars Game Info

Boyd 2024 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch
43 32 310 140 0 9.7

Boyd Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 1 @Bears 5 3 18 0
Week 2 @Jets 5 2 26 0
Week 3 @Packers 4 3 33 0
Week 4 @Dolphins 2 2 31 0
Week 6 @Colts 3 3 19 0
Week 7 @Bills 5 5 43 0
Week 8 @Lions 6 3 14 0
Week 9 @Patriots 0 0 0
Week 11 @Vikings 3 2 34 0
Week 12 @Texans 6 6 55 0
Week 13 @Commanders 4 3 37 0

