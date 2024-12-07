NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 8
Published 3:26 pm Saturday, December 7, 2024
The NBA schedule today is sure to please. The outings include the Philadelphia 76ers playing the Chicago Bulls at United Center.
Read our betting preview below for a breakdown of all the important games in the NBA today.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 8
Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Spread: Bucks -6.5
- Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 2.2 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Spread: Pacers -11.5
- Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 3.5 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Spread: Cavaliers -3.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 4.2 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: ALT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Spread: Timberwolves -1.5
- Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 3.2 points)
- Total: 217.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (220.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and KATU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
