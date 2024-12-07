NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 8 Published 3:26 pm Saturday, December 7, 2024

The NBA schedule today is sure to please. The outings include the Philadelphia 76ers playing the Chicago Bulls at United Center.

Read our betting preview below for a breakdown of all the important games in the NBA today.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 8

Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: NBCS-PH and CHSN

NBCS-PH and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Spread: Bucks -6.5

Bucks -6.5 Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 2.2 points)

Nets (Projected to win by 2.2 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.6 total projected points)

Over (224.6 total projected points) Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSWI

YES and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Spread: Pacers -11.5

Pacers -11.5 Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 3.5 points)

Pacers (Projected to win by 3.5 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.1 total projected points)

Over (226.1 total projected points) Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSSE

FDSIN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Spread: Cavaliers -3.5

Cavaliers -3.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 4.2 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 4.2 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.9 total projected points)

Over (226.9 total projected points) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSOH

FDSSUN and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: ALT and FDSSE

ALT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSFL

AZFamily and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE

MNMT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSW

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Spread: Timberwolves -1.5

Timberwolves -1.5 Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 3.2 points)

Warriors (Projected to win by 3.2 points) Total: 217.5 points

217.5 points Total Pick: Over (220.4 total projected points)

Over (220.4 total projected points) Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSN

NBCS-BA and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KJZZ

NBCS-CA and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSC

SCHN and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA and KATU

SportsNet LA and KATU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

