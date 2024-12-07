Memphis vs. Arkansas State Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – December 8 Published 4:48 pm Saturday, December 7, 2024

Sunday’s game that pits the No. 16 Memphis Tigers (7-1) versus the Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-3) at FedExForum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-68 in favor of Memphis, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 8.

According to our computer prediction, Memphis is projected to cover the spread (13.5) versus Arkansas State. The two sides are projected to go under the 153.5 total.

Memphis vs. Arkansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Sunday, December 8, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU

Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Line: Memphis -13.5

Memphis -13.5 Point total: 153.5

153.5 Moneyline (to win): Memphis -1205, Arkansas State +720

Memphis vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction

Prediction:

Memphis 83, Arkansas State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Arkansas State

Pick ATS: Memphis (-13.5)

Memphis (-13.5) Pick OU: Under (153.5)

Memphis has a 6-2-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Arkansas State, who is 2-6-0 ATS. The Tigers have a 5-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Red Wolves have a record of 3-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams combine to score 157.7 points per game, 4.2 more points than this matchup’s total.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 6.0 points per game (scoring 81.5 points per game to rank 67th in college basketball while allowing 75.5 per outing to rank 279th in college basketball) and have a +48 scoring differential overall.

Memphis wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.1 boards. It is grabbing 31.5 rebounds per game (257th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 30.4 per contest.

Memphis makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (136th in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than its opponents (9.5).

The Tigers’ 102.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 71st in college basketball, and the 95.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 286th in college basketball.

Memphis has committed 12.8 turnovers per game (274th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.1 (114th in college basketball).

Arkansas State Performance Insights

The Red Wolves have a +63 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.0 points per game. They’re putting up 76.2 points per game, 177th in college basketball, and are allowing 69.2 per contest to rank 138th in college basketball.

Arkansas State wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.8 boards. It records 38.7 rebounds per game (15th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 36.9.

Arkansas State knocks down 9.1 three-pointers per game (79th in college basketball) at a 29.7% rate (313th in college basketball), compared to the 5.6 per game its opponents make, at a 27.8% rate.

Arkansas State forces 12.8 turnovers per game (137th in college basketball) while committing 11.8 (196th in college basketball).

