Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7

Published 4:34 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Ottawa Senators face off on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Marchessault in that upcoming Predators-Senators matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +180, Under: -240)

Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • Marchessault’s plus-minus rating is -11, in 17:50 per game on the ice.
  • Marchessault has 13 points overall, with at least one point in 10 different games.
  • Marchessault has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.
  • He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 3.1 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet 10 times this season in games with a set points prop (27 opportunities).
  • Through 27 games played this season, he has put up 13 points, with three multi-point games.

Senators Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Senators are allowing 80 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 16th in NHL play.
  • The team has the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at -3.
  • The Senators are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa
27 Games 0
13 Points 0
5 Goals 0
8 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

