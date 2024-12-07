Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7 Published 4:34 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

Jonathan Marchessault will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Ottawa Senators face off on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Marchessault in that upcoming Predators-Senators matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +180, Under: -240)

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

Marchessault’s plus-minus rating is -11, in 17:50 per game on the ice.

Marchessault has 13 points overall, with at least one point in 10 different games.

Marchessault has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.

He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 3.1 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet 10 times this season in games with a set points prop (27 opportunities).

Through 27 games played this season, he has put up 13 points, with three multi-point games.

Senators Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Senators are allowing 80 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 16th in NHL play.

The team has the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at -3.

The Senators are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 27 Games 0 13 Points 0 5 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.