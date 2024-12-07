How to Watch the Celtics vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7 Published 3:54 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

The Boston Celtics (19-4) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (15-8) on December 7, 2024 at TD Garden.

Celtics vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSE

NBCS-BOS, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is two% higher than the 44% of shots the Grizzlies’ opponents have hit.

In games Boston shoots better than 44% from the field, it is 12-1 overall.

The Celtics are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at third.

The Celtics put up 120.1 points per game, seven more points than the 113.1 the Grizzlies give up.

Boston is 12-2 when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies are shooting 48.7% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 46.3% the Celtics’ opponents have shot this season.

Memphis is 14-4 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 18th.

The Grizzlies’ 121.1 points per game are 11.1 more points than the 110 the Celtics allow.

When it scores more than 110 points, Memphis is 14-4.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are posting 117.9 points per game this year at home, which is 4.6 fewer points than they’re averaging in away games (122.5).

Boston is ceding 109.1 points per game this season at home, which is 1.9 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (111).

When playing at home, the Celtics are making 2.2 more three-pointers per game (20.1) than away from home (17.9). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to on the road (36.2%).

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

At home the Grizzlies are not as good offensively, putting up 120.8 points per game, compared to 121.7 away. But they are better defensively, giving up 110.4 points per game at home, compared to 117.4 away.

In 2024-25 Memphis is giving up seven fewer points per game at home (110.4) than away (117.4).

This year the Grizzlies are averaging more assists at home (31.1 per game) than away (29.2).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kristaps Porzingis Questionable Leg

Grizzlies Injuries