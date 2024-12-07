How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 8
Published 7:49 pm Saturday, December 7, 2024
The South Carolina Gamecocks versus the TCU Horned Frogs is one of 10 games on the Sunday college basketball schedule that has an SEC team on the court.
Today’s SEC Games
Marshall Thundering Herd at Florida Gators
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 4 Texas Longhorns at James Madison Dukes
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tennessee State Tigers at No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Alabama State Hornets at No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Grambling Tigers at No. 5 LSU Tigers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
UAB Blazers at Auburn Tigers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats at Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mississippi State Bulldogs at Chicago State Cougars
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
