How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 8

Published 7:49 pm Saturday, December 7, 2024

By Data Skrive

The South Carolina Gamecocks versus the TCU Horned Frogs is one of 10 games on the Sunday college basketball schedule that has an SEC team on the court.

Today’s SEC Games

Marshall Thundering Herd at Florida Gators

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 4 Texas Longhorns at James Madison Dukes

Tennessee State Tigers at No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels

Alabama State Hornets at No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Grambling Tigers at No. 5 LSU Tigers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET

UAB Blazers at Auburn Tigers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats at Texas A&M Aggies

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Chicago State Cougars

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET

No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs

