How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 7 Published 4:44 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

Five games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule feature an SEC team, including the matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Today’s SEC Games

East Carolina Pirates at South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+

UTSA Roadrunners at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+

Lindenwood Lions at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+

Alcorn State Braves at No. 21 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+

No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN

