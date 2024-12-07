How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Lindenwood on TV or Live Stream – December 7 Published 8:42 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

The Lindenwood Lions (3-5) will aim to stop a five-game road slide when squaring off against the No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (7-1) on Saturday, December 7, 2024 at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss, airing at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss vs. Lindenwood Game Info

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

Ole Miss is 5-1 when it shoots better than 41.5% from the field.

The Rebels are the 279th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions rank 219th.

The Rebels score 14.4 more points per game (83.0) than the Lions give up (68.6).

Ole Miss is 5-1 when scoring more than 68.6 points.

Lindenwood Stats Insights

The Lions’ 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Rebels have given up to their opponents (42.0%).

Lindenwood has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.0% from the field.

The Lions are the 219th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels sit at 237th.

The Lions average 5.5 more points per game (73.4) than the Rebels allow (67.9).

When Lindenwood allows fewer than 83.0 points, it is 3-4.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Ole Miss averaged 76.7 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 70.0 points per contest.

The Rebels surrendered 71.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.9).

When playing at home, Ole Miss drained 1.0 more treys per game (7.6) than when playing on the road (6.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to in away games (34.3%).

Lindenwood Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

At home, Lindenwood put up 68.5 points per game last season, 7.4 more than it averaged away (61.1).

At home, the Lions gave up 70.9 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (76.3).

At home, Lindenwood knocked down 5.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (4.3). Lindenwood’s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (28.4%) than on the road (26.4%).

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/28/2024 BYU W 96-85 LionTree Arena 11/29/2024 Purdue L 80-78 LionTree Arena 12/3/2024 @ Louisville W 86-63 KFC Yum! Center 12/7/2024 Lindenwood – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 12/14/2024 Southern Miss Watch this game on ESPN+ Mississippi Coast Coliseum 12/17/2024 Southern – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Lindenwood Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/21/2024 @ Valparaiso L 77-64 Athletics-Recreation Center 11/27/2024 @ Missouri L 81-61 Mizzou Arena 12/4/2024 East-West W 102-45 Hyland Arena 12/7/2024 @ Ole Miss – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 12/10/2024 Harris-Stowe Watch this game on ESPN+ Hyland Arena 12/14/2024 IUPUI Watch this game on ESPN+ Hyland Arena

