How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Lindenwood on TV or Live Stream – December 7
Published 8:42 am Saturday, December 7, 2024
The Lindenwood Lions (3-5) will aim to stop a five-game road slide when squaring off against the No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (7-1) on Saturday, December 7, 2024 at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss, airing at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Ole Miss vs. Lindenwood Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
Email newsletter signup
Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- The Rebels make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
- Ole Miss is 5-1 when it shoots better than 41.5% from the field.
- The Rebels are the 279th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions rank 219th.
- The Rebels score 14.4 more points per game (83.0) than the Lions give up (68.6).
- Ole Miss is 5-1 when scoring more than 68.6 points.
Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.
Lindenwood Stats Insights
- The Lions’ 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Rebels have given up to their opponents (42.0%).
- Lindenwood has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.0% from the field.
- The Lions are the 219th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels sit at 237th.
- The Lions average 5.5 more points per game (73.4) than the Rebels allow (67.9).
- When Lindenwood allows fewer than 83.0 points, it is 3-4.
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Ole Miss averaged 76.7 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 70.0 points per contest.
- The Rebels surrendered 71.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.9).
- When playing at home, Ole Miss drained 1.0 more treys per game (7.6) than when playing on the road (6.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to in away games (34.3%).
Lindenwood Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- At home, Lindenwood put up 68.5 points per game last season, 7.4 more than it averaged away (61.1).
- At home, the Lions gave up 70.9 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (76.3).
- At home, Lindenwood knocked down 5.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (4.3). Lindenwood’s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (28.4%) than on the road (26.4%).
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2024
|BYU
|W 96-85
|LionTree Arena
|11/29/2024
|Purdue
|L 80-78
|LionTree Arena
|12/3/2024
|@ Louisville
|W 86-63
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/7/2024
|Lindenwood
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/14/2024
|Southern Miss
|Watch this game on ESPN+
|Mississippi Coast Coliseum
|12/17/2024
|Southern
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
Lindenwood Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2024
|@ Valparaiso
|L 77-64
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/27/2024
|@ Missouri
|L 81-61
|Mizzou Arena
|12/4/2024
|East-West
|W 102-45
|Hyland Arena
|12/7/2024
|@ Ole Miss
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/10/2024
|Harris-Stowe
|Watch this game on ESPN+
|Hyland Arena
|12/14/2024
|IUPUI
|Watch this game on ESPN+
|Hyland Arena
Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.