How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 8

Published 7:49 pm Saturday, December 7, 2024

By Data Skrive

AAC squads are on Sunday’s college basketball schedule for four games, including the UAB Blazers squaring off against the Auburn Tigers.

AAC squads are on Sunday's college basketball schedule for four games, including the UAB Blazers squaring off against the Auburn Tigers.

Today’s AAC Games

Elon Phoenix at East Carolina Pirates

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Wichita State Shockers

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET

UAB Blazers at Auburn Tigers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Memphis Tigers at Southern Miss Eagles

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET



