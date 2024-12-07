How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 8
Published 7:49 pm Saturday, December 7, 2024
AAC squads are on Sunday’s college basketball schedule for four games, including the UAB Blazers squaring off against the Auburn Tigers.
Today’s AAC Games
Elon Phoenix at East Carolina Pirates
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Wichita State Shockers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
UAB Blazers at Auburn Tigers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Memphis Tigers at Southern Miss Eagles
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
