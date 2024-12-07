How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 7
Published 12:43 am Saturday, December 7, 2024
The Saturday college basketball schedule includes seven games featuring an AAC team on the court. Among those games is the East Tennessee State Buccaneers squaring off against the Wichita State Shockers.
Today’s AAC Games
South Florida Bulls at Loyola Chicago Ramblers
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV channel: USA Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
East Carolina Pirates at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
UTSA Roadrunners at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Tulane Green Wave at George Mason Patriots
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: MASN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Southern Jaguars at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Temple Owls at Villanova Wildcats
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Wichita State Shockers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
