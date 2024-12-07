How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 7 Published 12:43 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

The Saturday college basketball schedule includes seven games featuring an AAC team on the court. Among those games is the East Tennessee State Buccaneers squaring off against the Wichita State Shockers.

Today’s AAC Games

South Florida Bulls at Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV channel: USA Network

USA Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

East Carolina Pirates at South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

UTSA Roadrunners at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Tulane Green Wave at George Mason Patriots

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: MASN

MASN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Southern Jaguars at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Temple Owls at Villanova Wildcats

Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV channel: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Wichita State Shockers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

