Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7
Published 4:34 am Saturday, December 7, 2024
Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Ottawa Senators. Prop bets for Forsberg in that upcoming Predators-Senators game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -168)
Predators vs. Senators Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 7, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- Forsberg’s plus-minus rating is -11, in 19:12 per game on the ice.
- Forsberg has 17 points overall, having at least one point in 14 different games.
- On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and five assists.
- Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 9.6%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in six games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 27 opportunities).
- He has recorded a point in 14 games this season, with three multiple-point games.
Senators Defensive Insights
- The Senators have conceded 80 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 16th in NHL play in goals against.
- With a goal differential of -3, the team is 16th in the league.
- The Senators have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Senators
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Ottawa
|27
|Games
|0
|17
|Points
|0
|9
|Goals
|0
|8
|Assists
|0
