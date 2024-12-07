Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7

Published 4:34 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Ottawa Senators. Prop bets for Forsberg in that upcoming Predators-Senators game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -168)

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • Forsberg’s plus-minus rating is -11, in 19:12 per game on the ice.
  • Forsberg has 17 points overall, having at least one point in 14 different games.
  • On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and five assists.
  • Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 9.6%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in six games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 27 opportunities).
  • He has recorded a point in 14 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Senators Defensive Insights

  • The Senators have conceded 80 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 16th in NHL play in goals against.
  • With a goal differential of -3, the team is 16th in the league.
  • The Senators have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa
27 Games 0
17 Points 0
9 Goals 0
8 Assists 0

