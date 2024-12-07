Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7 Published 4:34 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Ottawa Senators. Prop bets for Forsberg in that upcoming Predators-Senators game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -168)

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg’s plus-minus rating is -11, in 19:12 per game on the ice.

Forsberg has 17 points overall, having at least one point in 14 different games.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and five assists.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 9.6%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in six games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 27 opportunities).

He has recorded a point in 14 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Senators Defensive Insights

The Senators have conceded 80 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 16th in NHL play in goals against.

With a goal differential of -3, the team is 16th in the league.

The Senators have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 27 Games 0 17 Points 0 9 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

