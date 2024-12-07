College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 8 Published 8:50 pm Saturday, December 7, 2024

There are several strong matchups on Sunday in SEC hoops, including the Kansas Jayhawks squaring off against the Missouri Tigers. If you’re looking for predictions against the spread, scroll down.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Auburn -27.5 vs. Richmond

Matchup: Richmond Spiders at Auburn Tigers

Richmond Spiders at Auburn Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 29.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Auburn by 29.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Auburn -27.5

Auburn -27.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: December 8

December 8 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Vanderbilt -1.5 vs. TCU

Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Vanderbilt Commodores vs. TCU Horned Frogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Vanderbilt by 2.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Vanderbilt by 2.8 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Vanderbilt -1.5

Vanderbilt -1.5 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Date: December 8

December 8 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Missouri +5.5 vs. Kansas

Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks at Missouri Tigers

Kansas Jayhawks at Missouri Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas by 4.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Kansas by 4.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Kansas -5.5

Kansas -5.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: December 8

December 8 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Texas A&M +1.5 vs. Texas Tech

Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas Tech by 0.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Texas Tech by 0.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Texas Tech -1.5

Texas Tech -1.5 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: December 8

December 8 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Prairie View A&M +38.5 vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Prairie View A&M Panthers at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Prairie View A&M Panthers at Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Mississippi State by 36.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Mississippi State by 36.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Mississippi State -38.5

Mississippi State -38.5 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: December 8

December 8 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Texas -1.5 vs. UConn

Matchup: UConn Huskies at Texas Longhorns

UConn Huskies at Texas Longhorns Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas by 2.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Texas by 2.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Texas -1.5

Texas -1.5 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: December 8

December 8 TV Channel: ESPN

