College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 8 Published 8:49 pm Saturday, December 7, 2024

The Arkansas State Red Wolves versus the Memphis Tigers is one of many strong options on Sunday in AAC play. To assist you, we’re offering picks against the spread!

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Memphis -13.5 vs. Arkansas State

Matchup: Arkansas State Red Wolves at Memphis Tigers

Arkansas State Red Wolves at Memphis Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 15 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Memphis by 15 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Memphis -13.5

Memphis -13.5 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: December 8

December 8 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

