Buy Tickets for Ottawa Senators vs. Nashville Predators on December 7
Published 4:51 am Saturday, December 7, 2024
The Ottawa Senators’ Tim Stutzle and the Nashville Predators’ Roman Josi are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these teams play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Canadian Tire Centre.
Senators vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 7
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Senators (-131)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
Players to Watch
|Senators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Tim Stützle
|25
|10
|20
|30
|Brady Tkachuk
|25
|13
|14
|27
|Drake Batherson
|25
|9
|18
|27
|Claude Giroux
|25
|6
|11
|17
|Joshua Norris
|25
|11
|6
|17
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Roman Josi
|27
|7
|16
|23
|Filip Forsberg
|27
|9
|8
|17
|Ryan O’Reilly
|26
|5
|9
|14
|Jonathan Marchessault
|27
|5
|8
|13
|Steven Stamkos
|27
|7
|6
|13
Senators vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Senators’ 3.1 average goals per game add up to 77 total, which makes them the 20th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Ottawa is ranked 16th in NHL action in goals against this season, having allowed 80 (3.2 per game).
- The Senators’ 26.44% power-play conversion rate ranks seventh-best in the NHL this season.
- The Predators’ 60 total goals (2.2 per game) rank 32nd in the NHL.
- Nashville’s 85 total goals conceded (3.2 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.
- The Predators’ power-play conversion rate (19.05%) ranks 20th in the league.
