Buy Tickets for Ottawa Senators vs. Nashville Predators on December 7

The Ottawa Senators’ Tim Stutzle and the Nashville Predators’ Roman Josi are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these teams play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Canadian Tire Centre.

Senators vs. Predators Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 7

Saturday, December 7 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Favorite: Senators (-131)

Senators (-131) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch

Senators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Tim Stützle 25 10 20 30 Brady Tkachuk 25 13 14 27 Drake Batherson 25 9 18 27 Claude Giroux 25 6 11 17 Joshua Norris 25 11 6 17 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Roman Josi 27 7 16 23 Filip Forsberg 27 9 8 17 Ryan O’Reilly 26 5 9 14 Jonathan Marchessault 27 5 8 13 Steven Stamkos 27 7 6 13

Senators vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Senators’ 3.1 average goals per game add up to 77 total, which makes them the 20th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Ottawa is ranked 16th in NHL action in goals against this season, having allowed 80 (3.2 per game).

The Senators’ 26.44% power-play conversion rate ranks seventh-best in the NHL this season.

The Predators’ 60 total goals (2.2 per game) rank 32nd in the NHL.

Nashville’s 85 total goals conceded (3.2 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.

The Predators’ power-play conversion rate (19.05%) ranks 20th in the league.

