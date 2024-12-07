Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7 Published 4:34 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Brady Skjei, face the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Canadian Tire Centre. Prop bets for Skjei in that upcoming Predators-Senators game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

In 27 games, Skjei has averaged 21:12 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -4.

Skjei has eight points overall, with at least one point in eight different games.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 3.6% of them.

He has gone over his points prop bet in seven games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 24 opportunities).

He has recorded a point in eight of his 27 games this season.

Senators Defensive Insights

The Senators have allowed 80 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 16th in NHL action in goals against.

With a goal differential of -3, the team is 16th in the league.

The Senators have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 27 Games 0 8 Points 0 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

