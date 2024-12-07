Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Saturday, December 7
Published 12:19 am Saturday, December 7, 2024
The Southern Utah Thunderbirds and Arizona Wildcats hit the court in one of many exciting matchups on the college basketball schedule on Saturday, and that’s one of our 10 featured games, in terms of picks against the spread.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Southern Utah +28.5 vs. Arizona
- Matchup: Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Arizona Wildcats
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 7
- Computer Projection: Arizona by 15.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Arizona (-28.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
ATS Pick: Furman +1.5 vs. Princeton
- Matchup: Princeton Tigers at Furman Paladins
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: December 7
- Computer Projection: Furman by 7.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Princeton (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Washington State +8.5 vs. Boise State
- Matchup: Washington State Cougars vs. Boise State Broncos
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 7
- Computer Projection: Boise State by 0.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Boise State (-8.5)
- TV Channel: CBS
- TV Channel: CBS
ATS Pick: Nevada -8.5 vs. Loyola Marymount
- Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack at Loyola Marymount Lions
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 7
- Computer Projection: Nevada by 16.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Nevada (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: IUPUI +7.5 vs. Northern Kentucky
- Matchup: Northern Kentucky Norse at IUPUI Jaguars
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 7
- Computer Projection: Northern Kentucky by 0.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Northern Kentucky (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Oregon State -14.5 vs. Idaho
- Matchup: Idaho Vandals at Oregon State Beavers
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: December 7
- Computer Projection: Oregon State by 21.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oregon State (-14.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Montana State -8.5 vs. UMKC
- Matchup: UMKC Kangaroos at Montana State Bobcats
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 7
- Computer Projection: Montana State by 14.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Montana State (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: UT Rio Grande Valley -6.5 vs. Lamar
- Matchup: Lamar Cardinals at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Date: December 7
- Computer Projection: UT Rio Grande Valley by 12.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UT Rio Grande Valley (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Oakland +1.5 vs. Youngstown State
- Matchup: Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Youngstown State Penguins
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 7
- Computer Projection: Oakland by 4.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Youngstown State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Butler +16.5 vs. Houston
- Matchup: Butler Bulldogs at Houston Cougars
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Date: December 7
- Computer Projection: Houston by 10.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Houston (-16.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- TV Channel: ESPN2
