Where to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – December 7
The Saturday NHL schedule includes the Ottawa Senators (11-12-2) hosting the Nashville Predators (7-14-6) at Canadian Tire Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Senators rank 14th in the Eastern Conference with 24 points and the Predators are 15th in the Western Conference with 20 points.
Senators vs. Predators Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 7, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Ottawa, Ontario
- Arena: Canadian Tire Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Senators’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Tim Stützle
|25
|10
|20
|30
|25
|7
|F Brady Tkachuk
|25
|13
|14
|27
|16
|6
|F Drake Batherson
|25
|9
|18
|27
|15
|10
|F Joshua Norris
|25
|11
|6
|17
|16
|5
|F Claude Giroux
|25
|6
|11
|17
|25
|4
Senators Stat Rankings
- Goals: 3.08 (14th)
- Goals Allowed: 3.2 (25th)
- Shots: 31 (3rd)
- Shots Allowed: 27.4 (7th)
- Power Play %: 26.44 (7th)
- Penalty Kill %: 75.68 (25th)
Senators’ Upcoming Schedule
- December 7 vs. Predators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- December 8 vs. Islanders: 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- December 11 vs. Ducks: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- December 13 at Hurricanes: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 14 vs. Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 17 at Kraken: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 19 at Flames: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 21 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 22 at Oilers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 28 at Jets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 29 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 2 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 3 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 7 at Red Wings: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 9 vs. Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 11 at Penguins: 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 12 vs. Stars: 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 14 at Islanders: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 16 vs. Capitals: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 18 vs. Bruins: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+
Predators’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|D Roman Josi
|27
|7
|16
|23
|44
|16
|F Filip Forsberg
|27
|9
|8
|17
|38
|18
|F Ryan O’Reilly
|26
|5
|9
|14
|21
|10
|F Jonathan Marchessault
|27
|5
|8
|13
|35
|3
|F Steven Stamkos
|27
|7
|6
|13
|14
|9
Predators Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.22 (32nd)
- Goals Allowed: 3.15 (22nd)
- Shots: 29.1 (14th)
- Shots Allowed: 29.8 (23rd)
- Power Play %: 19.05 (20th)
- Penalty Kill %: 87.5 (1st)
Predators’ Upcoming Schedule
- December 7 at Senators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- December 10 vs. Flames: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- December 12 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- December 14 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 17 vs. Rangers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 19 vs. Penguins: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 21 vs. Kings: 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 23 vs. Hurricanes: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 27 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 30 at Jets: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 31 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 3 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 4 at Flames: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 7 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
