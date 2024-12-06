Vernon Paul Bratcher, Sr. Published 11:24 am Friday, December 6, 2024

Vernon Paul Bratcher, Sr. of Batesville, MS, age 77, left this life to join the Lord on November 30, 2024. He leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Donna Faye Bratcher. He is also survived by his sons, Vernon Paul Bratcher, Jr. and his wife Wanda Bratcher, Edward Jay “EJ” Bratcher and his wife Pam Bratcher, and Charles Dwayne Bratcher and his wife Anita Bratcher.

He will be deeply missed by his grandchildren, Candice, Amanda, Dwayne, Ashley, Zane Surrette, and Riley Fortner, and his great-grandchildren, Kaydence, Isaac, Porter, Weston, Waylon and Hudson.

A celebration of life services will be held on Saturday December 7, 2024, at First Faith Baptist Church, 3254 Sardis Lake Drive, Batesville, MS. The family will begin receiving visitor at 12pm and the services will being at 1pm.

Please continue to pray for Vernon’s family in the day and weeks ahead.