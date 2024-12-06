Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Saturday, December 7
Published 7:28 pm Friday, December 6, 2024
The Kentucky Wildcats and the Gonzaga Bulldogs take the court for one of eight games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature a ranked team. For picks against the spread, see the rest of this article below.
Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Marquette 79, Wisconsin 72
- Projected Favorite: Marquette by 6.9 points
- Pick ATS: Marquette (-5.5)
Email newsletter signup
Bet on the Marquette-Wisconsin spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: North Carolina 87, Georgia Tech 74
- Projected Favorite: North Carolina by 13.4 points
- Pick ATS: Georgia Tech (+15.5)
Bet on the North Carolina-Georgia Tech spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Venue: Dean E. Smith Center
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Virginia Tech Hokies vs. No. 18 Pittsburgh Panthers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Pittsburgh 79, Virginia Tech 67
- Projected Favorite: Pittsburgh by 11.9 points
- Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (-9.5)
Bet on the Virginia Tech-Pittsburgh spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Blacksburg, Virginia
- Venue: Cassell Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 17 Houston Cougars vs. Butler Bulldogs
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Houston 75, Butler 64
- Projected Favorite: Houston by 10.8 points
Bet on the Houston-Butler spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Fertitta Center
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Lindenwood Lions
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Ole Miss 88, Lindenwood 59
- Projected Favorite: Ole Miss by 28.5 points
- Pick ATS: Lindenwood (+29.5)
Bet on the Ole Miss-Lindenwood spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
No. 21 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Alcorn State Braves
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Oklahoma 84, Alcorn State 58
- Projected Favorite: Oklahoma by 26.1 points
- Pick ATS: Alcorn State (+32.5)
Bet on the Oklahoma-Alcorn State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: McCasland Field House
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
No. 24 San Diego State Aztecs vs. San Diego Toreros
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: San Diego State 82, San Diego 57
- Projected Favorite: San Diego State by 24.8 points
- Pick ATS: San Diego State (-24.5)
Bet on the San Diego State-San Diego spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: Viejas Arena
- TV Channel: MW Network
- Live Stream: MW Network
No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Gonzaga 80, Kentucky 78
- Projected Favorite: Gonzaga by 2.1 points
- Pick ATS: Kentucky (+5.5)
Bet on the Gonzaga-Kentucky spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.