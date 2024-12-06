Ole Miss vs. Lindenwood Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – December 7 Published 4:48 pm Friday, December 6, 2024

Saturday’s game features the Ole Miss Rebels (7-1) and the Lindenwood Lions (3-5) squaring off at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 88-59 victory for heavily favored Ole Miss according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 7.

Based on our computer prediction, Lindenwood projects to cover the 31.5-point spread in its matchup versus Ole Miss. The over/under is listed at 147.5, and the two teams are projected to go under that total.

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ole Miss vs. Lindenwood Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss Line: Ole Miss -31.5

Ole Miss -31.5 Point total: 147.5

147.5 Moneyline (to win): Ole Miss -50000, Lindenwood +4000

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Ole Miss vs. Lindenwood Score Prediction

Prediction:

Ole Miss 88, Lindenwood 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Lindenwood

Pick ATS: Lindenwood (+31.5)

Lindenwood (+31.5) Pick OU: Under (147.5)

Ole Miss has gone 6-2-0 against the spread, while Lindenwood’s ATS record this season is 2-4-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Rebels are 5-3-0 and the Lions are 3-3-0. The two teams score 156.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than this matchup’s total.

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels average 83.0 points per game (54th in college basketball) while giving up 67.9 per outing (111th in college basketball). They have a +121 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 15.1 points per game.

Ole Miss wins the rebound battle by 1.1 boards on average. It collects 31.0 rebounds per game, which ranks 279th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.9 per outing.

Ole Miss knocks down 9.4 three-pointers per game (67th in college basketball), 1.1 more than its opponents (8.3).

The Rebels record 106.8 points per 100 possessions (24th in college basketball), while allowing 87.3 points per 100 possessions (124th in college basketball).

Ole Miss wins the turnover battle by 7.2 per game, committing 7.9 (second in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.1.

Lindenwood Performance Insights

The Lions put up 73.4 points per game (232nd in college basketball) while giving up 68.6 per outing (127th in college basketball). They have a +38 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The 32.6 rebounds per game Lindenwood accumulates rank 219th in the country. Their opponents collect 32.6.

Lindenwood makes 2.2 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 6.1 (317th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 8.3.

Lindenwood has won the turnover battle by 4.0 per game, committing 12.0 (212th in college basketball) while forcing 16.0 (16th in college basketball).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.