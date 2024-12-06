Memphis vs. West Virginia Dec. 17 Tickets & Start Time | Frisco Bowl Published 8:21 am Friday, December 6, 2024

The West Virginia Mountaineers and Memphis Tigers will meet in the Frisco Bowl on December 17, 2024, airing on ESPN.

Memphis vs. West Virginia game info

Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Frisco, Texas

Frisco, Texas Venue: Toyota Stadium

Memphis vs. West Virginia statistical matchup

West Virginia Memphis 395.8 (57th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 442.1 (20th) 410.3 (104th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 355.6 (56th) 195.3 (24th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.6 (53rd) 200.5 (96th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.5 (25th) 17 (64th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (3rd) 11 (117th) Takeaways (Rank) 24 (8th)

West Virginia leaders

Mario Anderson has run for 1,292 yards (107.7 per game) and 17 touchdowns in 12 games.

In addition, Anderson has 46 catches for 290 yards and two touchdowns.

Seth Henigan has thrown for 3,208 yards (267.3 per game), completing 64.2% of his throws, with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Henigan has scored one touchdown and accumulated 129 yards.

In the passing game, Roc Taylor has scored two TDs, hauling in 61 balls for 834 yards (69.5 per game).

Memphis leaders

In 10 games for the Mountaineers, Garrett Greene has led the offense with 1,972 yards (197.2 yards per game) while posting 13 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 58% completion percentage.

Greene has been helping the offense with his legs, as he’s scrambled for 669 yards (5.3 YPC) and five rushing touchdowns in 10 games.

As a runner, Jahiem White has accumulated 817 yards on the ground with seven rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

The Mountaineers’ passing game has been helped by the receiving ability of White, who has caught 18 balls (on 27 targets) for 119 yards and one touchdown.

CJ Donaldson has contributed to the Mountaineers’ offense by scampering for 651 yards (54.3 yards per carry) and nine rushing touchdowns.

Donaldson has amassed 12 receptions (on 20 targets) for 93 yards and one touchdown in addition to the stats he’s put up in the running game.

