How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 7

Published 4:48 pm Friday, December 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, December 7

Ranked squads are on Saturday’s college basketball schedule in four games, including the Tennessee Volunteers squaring off against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 7 Maryland Terrapins at Purdue Boilermakers

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

No. 6 USC Trojans at Oregon Ducks

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee Volunteers at No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes

No. 22 Louisville Cardinals at No. 2 UConn Huskies

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Saturday, December 7

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 7

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Saturday, December 7

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 7

Where to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live - December 7

Where to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – December 7

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 7

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 7

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow