How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 7 Published 4:48 pm Friday, December 6, 2024

Ranked squads are on Saturday’s college basketball schedule in four games, including the Tennessee Volunteers squaring off against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 7 Maryland Terrapins at Purdue Boilermakers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

No. 6 USC Trojans at Oregon Ducks

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Tennessee Volunteers at No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

No. 22 Louisville Cardinals at No. 2 UConn Huskies

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

