How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 7 Published 7:44 pm Friday, December 6, 2024

There are eight games featuring a ranked team on Saturday’s college basketball schedule.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers at No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles

Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN

No. 18 Pittsburgh Panthers at Virginia Tech Hokies

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN

Butler Bulldogs at No. 17 Houston Cougars

Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN

Lindenwood Lions at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+

Alcorn State Braves at No. 21 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+

San Diego Toreros at No. 24 San Diego State Aztecs

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV channel: MW Network

No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN

