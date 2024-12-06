How to Watch the NBA Today, December 7
The NBA menu today, including the Memphis Grizzlies against the Boston Celtics, is not one to miss.
In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know about today’s NBA action here. Take a look at the links below.
Watch the NBA Today – December 7
Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and ALT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: SportsNet and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
