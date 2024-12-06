How to Watch the NBA Today, December 7 Published 4:26 pm Friday, December 6, 2024

The NBA menu today, including the Memphis Grizzlies against the Boston Celtics, is not one to miss.

In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know about today’s NBA action here. Take a look at the links below.

Watch the NBA Today – December 7

Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSOH

FDSSE and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOK

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and ALT2

MNMT and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and FDSDET

MSG and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SportsNet and KFAA

SportsNet and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSUN

AZFamily and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

NBCS-BOS and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

