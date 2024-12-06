How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, December 6 Published 3:49 am Friday, December 6, 2024

There is one game featuring an AAC team on the Friday college basketball schedule, the Temple Owls versus the Villanova Wildcats.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

Temple Owls at Villanova Wildcats

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.