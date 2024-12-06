How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, December 6

Published 3:49 am Friday, December 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

There is one game featuring an AAC team on the Friday college basketball schedule, the Temple Owls versus the Villanova Wildcats.

Today’s AAC Games

Temple Owls at Villanova Wildcats

  Time: 8:00 PM ET
  TV channel: NBC Sports Networks
