How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Friday, December 6 Published 8:43 am Friday, December 6, 2024

AAC teams will be in action in two games on Friday in college basketball play. That includes the North Texas Mean Green squaring off against the High Point Panthers at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena.

Today’s AAC Games

Prairie View A&M Panthers at UAB Blazers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Texas Mean Green at High Point Panthers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

