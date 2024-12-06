How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Friday, December 6

Published 8:43 am Friday, December 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Friday, December 6

AAC teams will be in action in two games on Friday in college basketball play. That includes the North Texas Mean Green squaring off against the High Point Panthers at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

Prairie View A&M Panthers at UAB Blazers

North Texas Mean Green at High Point Panthers

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

