How to Pick the Senators vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 7

Published 11:46 am Friday, December 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

If you’re searching for best bets for the Ottawa Senators’ upcoming contest against the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, then you’ve come to the right place. Read on, as we provide our picks and predictions for this showdown.

Senators vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.8 goals)

  • Ottawa and its opponent have combined to outscore Saturday’s total (5.5 goals) 14 times this season.
  • There have been 10 Nashville games with over 5.5 goals this season.
  • The Senators score 3.08 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.22, adding up to 0.2 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 5.5.
  • The 6.4 goals per game these two teams are conceding on average are 0.8 more than the over/under for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Senators Moneyline: -134

  • The Senators are 6-8 when favored on the moneyline this season.
  • Ottawa is 4-6 (winning 40.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -134 or shorter.
  • Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Senators have an implied probability of 57.3% to win.

Predators Moneyline: +112

  • Nashville has played as the moneyline underdog 10 times this season, and lost each time.
  • When the Predators’ moneyline odds are +112 or longer, they have not won a game in seven opportunities.
  • Nashville has a 47.2% implied probability to win this game.

Score Prediction

Prediction:
Ottawa 4, Nashville 2

Senators Points Leaders

  • Tim Stutzle is one of Ottawa’s top contributors this season with 30 points. He has averaged 0.4 goals per game, shooting 18.5%.
  • With 13 goals and 14 assists, Brady Tkachuk is one of the most important offensive options for Ottawa with his 27 points (1.1 per game).
  • Through 25 games, Drake Batherson has proven himself as a scoring option for Ottawa. He has 27 points (nine goals and 18 assists).
  • In the 16 games Linus Ullmark has played this season, his save percentage is .891, 46th in the league.

Predators Points Leaders

  • Roman Josi has scored seven goals (0.3 per game) and put up 16 assists (0.6 per game), averaging 3.2 shots per game and shooting 8.1%. That makes him among the leaders for Nashville with 23 total points (0.9 per game).
  • Filip Forsberg is key for Nashville’s attack with 17 total points (0.6 per game), including nine goals and eight assists through 27 contests.
  • Nashville’s Ryan O’Reilly has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) this season.
  • Juuse Saros has a .910 save percentage (17th in the league), with 578 total saves, while giving up 57 goals (2.6 goals against average). He has put up a 6-11-5 record between the posts for Nashville this season.

Senators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
11/30/2024 Kings L 5-2 Away -101
12/1/2024 Ducks L 4-3 Away -166
12/5/2024 Red Wings W 2-1 Home -184
12/7/2024 Predators Home -134
12/8/2024 Islanders Home
12/11/2024 Ducks Home
12/13/2024 Hurricanes Away

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
11/30/2024 Wild L 3-2 Away +122
12/4/2024 Maple Leafs L 3-2 Away +118
12/5/2024 Canadiens L 3-0 Away -131
12/7/2024 Senators Away +112
12/10/2024 Flames Home
12/12/2024 Stars Away
12/14/2024 Avalanche Away

Ottawa vs. Nashville Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Ottawa, Ontario
  • Venue: Canadian Tire Centre

