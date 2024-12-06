How to Pick the Senators vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 7
Published 11:46 am Friday, December 6, 2024
If you’re searching for best bets for the Ottawa Senators’ upcoming contest against the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, then you’ve come to the right place. Read on, as we provide our picks and predictions for this showdown.
Senators vs. Predators Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.8 goals)
- Ottawa and its opponent have combined to outscore Saturday’s total (5.5 goals) 14 times this season.
- There have been 10 Nashville games with over 5.5 goals this season.
- The Senators score 3.08 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.22, adding up to 0.2 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 5.5.
- The 6.4 goals per game these two teams are conceding on average are 0.8 more than the over/under for this contest.
Moneyline Pick
Senators Moneyline: -134
- The Senators are 6-8 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Ottawa is 4-6 (winning 40.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -134 or shorter.
- Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Senators have an implied probability of 57.3% to win.
Predators Moneyline: +112
- Nashville has played as the moneyline underdog 10 times this season, and lost each time.
- When the Predators’ moneyline odds are +112 or longer, they have not won a game in seven opportunities.
- Nashville has a 47.2% implied probability to win this game.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Ottawa 4, Nashville 2
Senators Points Leaders
- Tim Stutzle is one of Ottawa’s top contributors this season with 30 points. He has averaged 0.4 goals per game, shooting 18.5%.
- With 13 goals and 14 assists, Brady Tkachuk is one of the most important offensive options for Ottawa with his 27 points (1.1 per game).
- Through 25 games, Drake Batherson has proven himself as a scoring option for Ottawa. He has 27 points (nine goals and 18 assists).
- In the 16 games Linus Ullmark has played this season, his save percentage is .891, 46th in the league.
Predators Points Leaders
- Roman Josi has scored seven goals (0.3 per game) and put up 16 assists (0.6 per game), averaging 3.2 shots per game and shooting 8.1%. That makes him among the leaders for Nashville with 23 total points (0.9 per game).
- Filip Forsberg is key for Nashville’s attack with 17 total points (0.6 per game), including nine goals and eight assists through 27 contests.
- Nashville’s Ryan O’Reilly has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) this season.
- Juuse Saros has a .910 save percentage (17th in the league), with 578 total saves, while giving up 57 goals (2.6 goals against average). He has put up a 6-11-5 record between the posts for Nashville this season.
Senators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/30/2024
|Kings
|L 5-2
|Away
|-101
|12/1/2024
|Ducks
|L 4-3
|Away
|-166
|12/5/2024
|Red Wings
|W 2-1
|Home
|-184
|12/7/2024
|Predators
|–
|Home
|-134
|12/8/2024
|Islanders
|–
|Home
|–
|12/11/2024
|Ducks
|–
|Home
|–
|12/13/2024
|Hurricanes
|–
|Away
|–
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|L 3-2
|Away
|+122
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|L 3-2
|Away
|+118
|12/5/2024
|Canadiens
|L 3-0
|Away
|-131
|12/7/2024
|Senators
|–
|Away
|+112
|12/10/2024
|Flames
|–
|Home
|–
|12/12/2024
|Stars
|–
|Away
|–
|12/14/2024
|Avalanche
|–
|Away
|–
Ottawa vs. Nashville Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Ottawa, Ontario
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre
