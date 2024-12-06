How to Pick the Senators vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 7 Published 11:46 am Friday, December 6, 2024

If you’re searching for best bets for the Ottawa Senators’ upcoming contest against the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, then you’ve come to the right place. Read on, as we provide our picks and predictions for this showdown.

Senators vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.8 goals)

Ottawa and its opponent have combined to outscore Saturday’s total (5.5 goals) 14 times this season.

There have been 10 Nashville games with over 5.5 goals this season.

The Senators score 3.08 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.22, adding up to 0.2 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 5.5.

The 6.4 goals per game these two teams are conceding on average are 0.8 more than the over/under for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Senators Moneyline: -134

The Senators are 6-8 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Ottawa is 4-6 (winning 40.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -134 or shorter.

Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Senators have an implied probability of 57.3% to win.

Predators Moneyline: +112

Nashville has played as the moneyline underdog 10 times this season, and lost each time.

When the Predators’ moneyline odds are +112 or longer, they have not won a game in seven opportunities.

Nashville has a 47.2% implied probability to win this game.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Ottawa 4, Nashville 2

Senators Points Leaders

Tim Stutzle is one of Ottawa’s top contributors this season with 30 points. He has averaged 0.4 goals per game, shooting 18.5%.

With 13 goals and 14 assists, Brady Tkachuk is one of the most important offensive options for Ottawa with his 27 points (1.1 per game).

Through 25 games, Drake Batherson has proven himself as a scoring option for Ottawa. He has 27 points (nine goals and 18 assists).

In the 16 games Linus Ullmark has played this season, his save percentage is .891, 46th in the league.

Predators Points Leaders

Roman Josi has scored seven goals (0.3 per game) and put up 16 assists (0.6 per game), averaging 3.2 shots per game and shooting 8.1%. That makes him among the leaders for Nashville with 23 total points (0.9 per game).

Filip Forsberg is key for Nashville’s attack with 17 total points (0.6 per game), including nine goals and eight assists through 27 contests.

Nashville’s Ryan O’Reilly has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) this season.

Juuse Saros has a .910 save percentage (17th in the league), with 578 total saves, while giving up 57 goals (2.6 goals against average). He has put up a 6-11-5 record between the posts for Nashville this season.

Senators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/30/2024 Kings L 5-2 Away -101 12/1/2024 Ducks L 4-3 Away -166 12/5/2024 Red Wings W 2-1 Home -184 12/7/2024 Predators – Home -134 12/8/2024 Islanders – Home – 12/11/2024 Ducks – Home – 12/13/2024 Hurricanes – Away –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/30/2024 Wild L 3-2 Away +122 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs L 3-2 Away +118 12/5/2024 Canadiens L 3-0 Away -131 12/7/2024 Senators – Away +112 12/10/2024 Flames – Home – 12/12/2024 Stars – Away – 12/14/2024 Avalanche – Away –

Ottawa vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Ottawa, Ontario

Ottawa, Ontario Venue: Canadian Tire Centre

