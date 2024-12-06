Grizzlies vs. Warriors Tickets Available – Thursday, Dec. 19
Published 4:32 am Friday, December 6, 2024
On Thursday, December 19, 2024, the Memphis Grizzlies (15-8) take the court against the Golden State Warriors (13-8) at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA and FDSSE.
Grizzlies vs. Warriors Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: NBCS-BA and FDSSE
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
- Favorite: –
Grizzlies vs. Warriors 2024-25 Stats
|Grizzlies
|Warriors
|121.1
|Points Avg.
|115.3
|113.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|109.4
|48.7%
|Field Goal %
|45.6%
|34.8%
|Three Point %
|37.1%
Grizzlies’ Top Players
- Jaren Jackson Jr. puts up 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Grizzlies.
- Santi Aldama adds 13.2 points, 3.3 assists and 7.6 rebounds per matchup, while Scotty Pippen Jr. contributes with 11 points, 5.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds a game.
- Jaylen Wells hits two threes per game to lead active Grizzlies.
- Jackson racks up 1.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.
Warriors’ Top Players
- Stephen Curry racks up 22.6 points per game. He also adds 5.6 rebounds per outing and 6.6 assists per contest.
- This season, Kevon Looney has a statline that includes 5.4 points, 1.7 assists and eight rebounds per game.
- In addition, Draymond Green chips in with 8.8 points, 5.9 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.
- Buddy Hield hits 3.2 threes per game.
- The Warriors’ defensive efforts get a boost from Curry (1.4 steals per game) and Green (one block per game).
Grizzlies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|12/5
|Kings
|W 115-110
|Home
|-3.5
|12/7
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|–
|12/8
|Wizards
|–
|Away
|–
|12/13
|Nets
|–
|Home
|–
|12/15
|Lakers
|–
|Away
|–
|12/19
|Warriors
|–
|Home
|–
|12/21
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/23
|Clippers
|–
|Home
|–
|12/26
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
|12/27
|Pelicans
|–
|Away
|–
|12/29
|Thunder
|–
|Away
|–
Warriors Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|12/3
|Nuggets
|L 119-115
|Away
|+4.5
|12/5
|Rockets
|W 99-93
|Home
|+4.5
|12/6
|Timberwolves
|–
|Home
|–
|12/8
|Timberwolves
|–
|Home
|–
|12/11
|Rockets
|–
|Away
|–
|12/19
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|12/21
|Timberwolves
|–
|Away
|–
|12/23
|Pacers
|–
|Home
|–
|12/25
|Lakers
|–
|Home
|–
|12/27
|Clippers
|–
|Away
|–
|12/28
|Suns
|–
|Home
|–
