Grizzlies vs. Warriors Tickets Available – Thursday, Dec. 19

Published 4:32 am Friday, December 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Tickets Available – Thursday, Dec. 19

On Thursday, December 19, 2024, the Memphis Grizzlies (15-8) take the court against the Golden State Warriors (13-8) at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA and FDSSE.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Game Info & Tickets

  • Get tickets for this game at StubHub
  • Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: NBCS-BA and FDSSE
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: FedExForum
  • Favorite:

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors 2024-25 Stats

Grizzlies Warriors
121.1 Points Avg. 115.3
113.1 Points Allowed Avg. 109.4
48.7% Field Goal % 45.6%
34.8% Three Point % 37.1%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Grizzlies’ Top Players

  • Jaren Jackson Jr. puts up 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Grizzlies.
  • Santi Aldama adds 13.2 points, 3.3 assists and 7.6 rebounds per matchup, while Scotty Pippen Jr. contributes with 11 points, 5.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds a game.
  • Jaylen Wells hits two threes per game to lead active Grizzlies.
  • Jackson racks up 1.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Warriors’ Top Players

  • Stephen Curry racks up 22.6 points per game. He also adds 5.6 rebounds per outing and 6.6 assists per contest.
  • This season, Kevon Looney has a statline that includes 5.4 points, 1.7 assists and eight rebounds per game.
  • In addition, Draymond Green chips in with 8.8 points, 5.9 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.
  • Buddy Hield hits 3.2 threes per game.
  • The Warriors’ defensive efforts get a boost from Curry (1.4 steals per game) and Green (one block per game).

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
12/5 Kings W 115-110 Home -3.5
12/7 Celtics Away
12/8 Wizards Away
12/13 Nets Home
12/15 Lakers Away
12/19 Warriors Home
12/21 Hawks Away
12/23 Clippers Home
12/26 Raptors Home
12/27 Pelicans Away
12/29 Thunder Away

Go see the Grizzlies or Warriors in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Warriors Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
12/3 Nuggets L 119-115 Away +4.5
12/5 Rockets W 99-93 Home +4.5
12/6 Timberwolves Home
12/8 Timberwolves Home
12/11 Rockets Away
12/19 Grizzlies Away
12/21 Timberwolves Away
12/23 Pacers Home
12/25 Lakers Home
12/27 Clippers Away
12/28 Suns Home

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

More How to Watch

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 6

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 6

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Friday, December 6

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, December 6

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Friday, December 6

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, December 6

How to Watch NC State vs. Ole Miss Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - December 5

How to Watch NC State vs. Ole Miss Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 5

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow