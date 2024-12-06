Grizzlies vs. Warriors Tickets Available – Thursday, Dec. 19 Published 4:32 am Friday, December 6, 2024

On Thursday, December 19, 2024, the Memphis Grizzlies (15-8) take the court against the Golden State Warriors (13-8) at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA and FDSSE.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Game Info & Tickets

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBCS-BA and FDSSE

NBCS-BA and FDSSE Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Favorite: –

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors 2024-25 Stats

Grizzlies Warriors 121.1 Points Avg. 115.3 113.1 Points Allowed Avg. 109.4 48.7% Field Goal % 45.6% 34.8% Three Point % 37.1%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Grizzlies’ Top Players

Jaren Jackson Jr. puts up 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Grizzlies.

Santi Aldama adds 13.2 points, 3.3 assists and 7.6 rebounds per matchup, while Scotty Pippen Jr. contributes with 11 points, 5.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds a game.

Jaylen Wells hits two threes per game to lead active Grizzlies.

Jackson racks up 1.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Warriors’ Top Players

Stephen Curry racks up 22.6 points per game. He also adds 5.6 rebounds per outing and 6.6 assists per contest.

This season, Kevon Looney has a statline that includes 5.4 points, 1.7 assists and eight rebounds per game.

In addition, Draymond Green chips in with 8.8 points, 5.9 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Buddy Hield hits 3.2 threes per game.

The Warriors’ defensive efforts get a boost from Curry (1.4 steals per game) and Green (one block per game).

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/5 Kings W 115-110 Home -3.5 12/7 Celtics – Away – 12/8 Wizards – Away – 12/13 Nets – Home – 12/15 Lakers – Away – 12/19 Warriors – Home – 12/21 Hawks – Away – 12/23 Clippers – Home – 12/26 Raptors – Home – 12/27 Pelicans – Away – 12/29 Thunder – Away –

Go see the Grizzlies or Warriors in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Warriors Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/3 Nuggets L 119-115 Away +4.5 12/5 Rockets W 99-93 Home +4.5 12/6 Timberwolves – Home – 12/8 Timberwolves – Home – 12/11 Rockets – Away – 12/19 Grizzlies – Away – 12/21 Timberwolves – Away – 12/23 Pacers – Home – 12/25 Lakers – Home – 12/27 Clippers – Away – 12/28 Suns – Home –

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.