Published 3:23 am Friday, December 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

December 6 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

The Washington Capitals and the Toronto Maple Leafs take the ice in one of many exciting matchups on the NHL schedule on Friday.

How to watch all the games in the NHL on Friday is included here.

How to Watch December 6 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Washington Capitals @ Toronto Maple Leafs 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Seattle Kraken @ New Jersey Devils 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Pittsburgh Penguins @ New York Rangers 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Columbus Blue Jackets @ Vancouver Canucks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Dallas Stars @ Vegas Golden Knights 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Minnesota Wild @ Anaheim Ducks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

