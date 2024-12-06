December 6 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 3:23 am Friday, December 6, 2024
The Washington Capitals and the Toronto Maple Leafs take the ice in one of many exciting matchups on the NHL schedule on Friday.
How to watch all the games in the NHL on Friday is included here.
How to Watch December 6 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Washington Capitals @ Toronto Maple Leafs
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Seattle Kraken @ New Jersey Devils
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Pittsburgh Penguins @ New York Rangers
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Columbus Blue Jackets @ Vancouver Canucks
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Dallas Stars @ Vegas Golden Knights
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Minnesota Wild @ Anaheim Ducks
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.