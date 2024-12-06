December 6 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 3:23 am Friday, December 6, 2024

The Washington Capitals and the Toronto Maple Leafs take the ice in one of many exciting matchups on the NHL schedule on Friday.

How to watch all the games in the NHL on Friday is included here.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch December 6 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Washington Capitals @ Toronto Maple Leafs 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Seattle Kraken @ New Jersey Devils 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Pittsburgh Penguins @ New York Rangers 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Columbus Blue Jackets @ Vancouver Canucks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Dallas Stars @ Vegas Golden Knights 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Minnesota Wild @ Anaheim Ducks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.