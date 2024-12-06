College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 7 Published 8:48 pm Friday, December 6, 2024

The Kentucky Wildcats versus the Gonzaga Bulldogs is a game to watch on the Saturday SEC college basketball slate that features plenty of exciting contests. For all our picks against the spread, scroll down.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: East Carolina +10.5 vs. South Carolina

Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at South Carolina Gamecocks

East Carolina Pirates at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Favorite & Spread: South Carolina by 9.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

South Carolina by 9.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: South Carolina -10.5

South Carolina -10.5 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 7

December 7 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: UTSA +20.5 vs. Arkansas

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Arkansas Razorbacks

UTSA Roadrunners at Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Favorite & Spread: Arkansas by 17.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Arkansas by 17.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Arkansas -20.5

Arkansas -20.5 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 7

December 7 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Lindenwood +31.5 vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: Lindenwood Lions at Ole Miss Rebels

Lindenwood Lions at Ole Miss Rebels Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 28.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Ole Miss by 28.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Ole Miss -31.5

Ole Miss -31.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: December 7

December 7 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Alcorn State +32.5 vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: Alcorn State Braves at Oklahoma Sooners

Alcorn State Braves at Oklahoma Sooners Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 26.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Oklahoma by 26.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Oklahoma -32.5

Oklahoma -32.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: December 7

December 7 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Kentucky +5.5 vs. Gonzaga

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Gonzaga by 2.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Gonzaga by 2.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Gonzaga -5.5

Gonzaga -5.5 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: December 7

December 7 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.