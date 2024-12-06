College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 7 Published 8:48 pm Friday, December 6, 2024

Saturday’s college basketball schedule in the AAC features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the East Tennessee State Buccaneers and the Wichita State Shockers. See below for all our picks against the spread.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: Loyola Chicago -10 vs. South Florida

Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Loyola Chicago Ramblers

South Florida Bulls at Loyola Chicago Ramblers Projected Favorite & Spread: Loyola Chicago by 13.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Loyola Chicago by 13.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Loyola Chicago -10

Loyola Chicago -10 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Date: December 7

December 7 TV Channel: USA

USA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: East Carolina +10.5 vs. South Carolina

Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at South Carolina Gamecocks

East Carolina Pirates at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Favorite & Spread: South Carolina by 9.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

South Carolina by 9.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: South Carolina -10.5

South Carolina -10.5 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 7

December 7 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: UTSA +20.5 vs. Arkansas

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Arkansas Razorbacks

UTSA Roadrunners at Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Favorite & Spread: Arkansas by 17.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Arkansas by 17.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Arkansas -20.5

Arkansas -20.5 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 7

December 7 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Tulane +12.5 vs. George Mason

Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at George Mason Patriots

Tulane Green Wave at George Mason Patriots Projected Favorite & Spread: George Mason by 11.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

George Mason by 11.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: George Mason -12.5

George Mason -12.5 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 7

December 7 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Southern +7.5 vs. Tulsa

Matchup: Southern Jaguars at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Southern Jaguars at Tulsa Golden Hurricane Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulsa by 4.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Tulsa by 4.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Tulsa -7.5

Tulsa -7.5 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: December 7

December 7 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Temple +10 vs. Villanova

Matchup: Temple Owls vs. Villanova Wildcats

Temple Owls vs. Villanova Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Villanova by 5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Villanova by 5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Villanova -10

Villanova -10 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Date: December 7

December 7 TV Channel: NBCS-PH+

NBCS-PH+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: East Tennessee State +6.5 vs. Wichita State

Matchup: East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Wichita State Shockers

East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Wichita State Shockers Projected Favorite & Spread: Wichita State by 5.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Wichita State by 5.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Wichita State -6.5

Wichita State -6.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: December 7

December 7 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.