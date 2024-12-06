College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 7
Published 8:48 pm Friday, December 6, 2024
Saturday’s college basketball schedule in the AAC features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the East Tennessee State Buccaneers and the Wichita State Shockers. See below for all our picks against the spread.
AAC Picks ATS Today
Pick: Loyola Chicago -10 vs. South Florida
- Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Loyola Chicago Ramblers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Loyola Chicago by 13.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Loyola Chicago -10
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Date: December 7
- TV Channel: USA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: East Carolina +10.5 vs. South Carolina
- Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: South Carolina by 9.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: South Carolina -10.5
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 7
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Pick: UTSA +20.5 vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Arkansas by 17.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Arkansas -20.5
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 7
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Pick: Tulane +12.5 vs. George Mason
- Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at George Mason Patriots
- Projected Favorite & Spread: George Mason by 11.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: George Mason -12.5
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 7
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Pick: Southern +7.5 vs. Tulsa
- Matchup: Southern Jaguars at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulsa by 4.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Tulsa -7.5
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: December 7
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Pick: Temple +10 vs. Villanova
- Matchup: Temple Owls vs. Villanova Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Villanova by 5 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Villanova -10
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Date: December 7
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: East Tennessee State +6.5 vs. Wichita State
- Matchup: East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Wichita State Shockers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Wichita State by 5.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Wichita State -6.5
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 7
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
