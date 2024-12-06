College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 6 Published 12:47 am Friday, December 6, 2024

The Friday college basketball schedule in the AAC has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those contests is the North Texas Mean Green playing the High Point Panthers, and we have predictions against the spread available for you below.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Prairie View A&M +24.5 vs. UAB

Matchup: Prairie View A&M Panthers at UAB Blazers

UAB -24.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: December 6

Pick: North Texas -2.5 vs. High Point

Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at High Point Panthers

North Texas -2.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: December 6

