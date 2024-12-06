Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Jaguars Game – Week 14 Published 12:37 pm Friday, December 6, 2024

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) take a five-game losing streak into a meeting against the Tennessee Titans (3-9) on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at Nissan Stadium, and here are some best bets recommendations.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Jaguars Matchup Info

Email newsletter signup

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this matchup is within 0.4 points of the model. Stay away from this one.

The Titans have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 65.5%.

The Titans have won 33.3% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (1-2).

Tennessee has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter.

The Jaguars have been the underdog in eight games this season, and they have failed to win any of those contests.

Jacksonville has been at least a +155 moneyline underdog five times this season, but lost all of those games.

Think you know who will win the game? Sign up at BetMGM and place your bet today.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Jaguars (+3.5)

Jaguars (+3.5) The Titans are 2-10-0 against the spread this season.

Tennessee has yet to cover the spread when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites (0-1).

The Jaguars have compiled a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.

In games this year when an underdog by 3.5 points or more, Jacksonville is 6-2 against the spread.

Want to bet on this game’s spread? Head to BetMGM and place your wager today.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (40)

Over (40) Tennessee and Jacksonville combine to average 2.6 fewer points per game than the total of 40 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 16 more points per game (56) than this matchup’s over/under of 40 points.

The teams have hit the over in seven of the Titans’ 12 games with a set total.

Jaguars games have gone over the point total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).

Want to bet on the over/under in this matchup? Make your wager at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.