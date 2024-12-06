Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, December 6
Published 12:19 am Friday, December 6, 2024
Friday’s college basketball slate has several interesting games, including a matchup between the Prairie View A&M Panthers and the UAB Blazers, and you’ll find our best bets against the spread for 10 games in this article.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Prairie View A&M +24.5 vs. UAB
- Matchup: Prairie View A&M Panthers at UAB Blazers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: December 6
- Computer Projection: UAB by 14.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UAB (-24.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Rider +2.5 vs. Quinnipiac
- Matchup: Quinnipiac Bobcats at Rider Broncs
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 6
- Computer Projection: Rider by 5.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Quinnipiac (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: North Texas -3.5 vs. High Point
- Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at High Point Panthers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 6
- Computer Projection: North Texas by 9.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: North Texas (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Mount St. Mary’s +4.5 vs. Marist
- Matchup: Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers at Marist Red Foxes
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 6
- Computer Projection: Mount St. Mary’s by 0.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Marist (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Sacred Heart -0.5 vs. Iona
- Matchup: Iona Gaels at Sacred Heart Pioneers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 6
- Computer Projection: Sacred Heart by 4.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Sacred Heart (-0.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: Miami (OH) +17.5 vs. Indiana
- Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks at Indiana Hoosiers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 6
- Computer Projection: Indiana by 14.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Indiana (-17.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Georgetown +9.5 vs. West Virginia
- Matchup: Georgetown Hoyas at West Virginia Mountaineers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 6
- Computer Projection: West Virginia by 6.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: West Virginia (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Illinois -3.5 vs. Northwestern
- Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini at Northwestern Wildcats
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 6
- Computer Projection: Illinois by 6.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Illinois (-3.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Manhattan +8.5 vs. Saint Peter’s
- Matchup: Manhattan Jaspers at Saint Peter’s Peacocks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 6
- Computer Projection: Saint Peter’s by 5.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Peter’s (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Delaware +3.5 vs. Duquesne
- Matchup: Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens at Duquesne Dukes
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: December 6
- Computer Projection: Duquesne by 1.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Duquesne (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.