Titans vs. Jaguars Same Game Parlay Picks – NFL Week 14 Published 2:39 pm Thursday, December 5, 2024

Same-game parlay recommendations are available as the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) head into a matchup with the Tennessee Titans (3-9) on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at Nissan Stadium on a five-game losing streak.

Titans vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game day: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Titans vs. Jaguars Spread

Spread: Titans -3.5 (-102), Jaguars +3.5 (-120)

Titans -3.5 (-102), Jaguars +3.5 (-120) Computer Pick: Jaguars

Jaguars The Titans have covered the spread in a game two times this season (2-10-0).

Tennessee is winless against the spread when it has played as 3.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

The Jaguars have covered the spread in a game seven times this season (7-5-0).

Jacksonville is 6-2 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Titans vs. Jaguars Total

Total: 39.5 points (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

39.5 points (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Computer Pick: Over

Over Titans games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).

Jaguars games this year have eclipsed the over/under at a 58.3% rate (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).

The two teams combine to score 37.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than this matchup’s total.

These two teams surrender 56 points per game combined, 16.5 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Parlay With Will Levis’ Pass TD Prop

Over 1.5 Pass TD: +162, Under 1.5 Pass TD: -215

+162, -215 A parlay consisting of the Titans to cover the spread, the game hitting the over on the total and Levis surpassing his TD prop pays out $89.06 on a $10 bet .

. If you pick the Titans to cover the spread, the matchup going under the total and Levis hitting the over on his passing touchdow prop, a parlay earns $89.06 on a $10 bet .

. Meanwhile, picking the Jaguars to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Levis going over his TD prop bet nets $81.70 on a $10 bet .

. Finally, a parlay consisting of the Jaguars to cover the spread, the under on the total and Levis hitting the over on his touchdown prop earns $81.70 on a $10 bet.

Parlay payout based on standard calculation and is not associated with any sportsbook offers. Visit BetMGM for odds and payout information.

