Titans vs. Jaguars: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 14 Published 12:45 pm Thursday, December 5, 2024

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) are listed as an underdog by 3.5 points as they try to stop a five-game slide in a matchup with the Tennessee Titans (3-9) on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at Nissan Stadium. The contest’s over/under is listed at 39.5.

The betting insights and trends for the Titans can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Jaguars.

Email newsletter signup

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Jaguars Betting Insights

Tennessee has covered the spread only two times in 12 contests this season.

The Titans don’t have a win ATS (0-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The teams have hit the over in seven of Tennessee’s 12 games with a set total.

Jacksonville’s record against the spread in 2024 is 7-5-0.

The Jaguars’ ATS record as 3.5-point underdogs or more is 6-2.

Jacksonville has seen seven of its 12 games go over the point total.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Will Levis 211.5 (-114) 1.5 (+162) 20.5 (-114) – – – Chigoziem Okonkwo – – – – 22.5 (-114) – Tony Pollard – – 67.5 (-114) – 15.5 (-114) – Calvin Ridley – – – – 64.5 (-114) – Nick Westbrook-Ikhine – – – – 36.5 (-114) – Payouts above are for the “over” bet.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.