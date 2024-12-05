Titans vs. Jaguars: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 14

Published 12:45 pm Thursday, December 5, 2024

By Data Skrive

Titans vs. Jaguars: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 14

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) are listed as an underdog by 3.5 points as they try to stop a five-game slide in a matchup with the Tennessee Titans (3-9) on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at Nissan Stadium. The contest’s over/under is listed at 39.5.

The betting insights and trends for the Titans can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Jaguars.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Jacksonville Moneyline
BetMGM Titans (-3.5) 40 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Titans (-3.5) 39.5 -174 +146 Bet on this game at FanDuel
Bet365 Titans (-3.5) 40 -180 +150 Bet on this game at bet365

Tennessee vs. Jacksonville Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV Info: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Jaguars Betting Insights

  • Tennessee has covered the spread only two times in 12 contests this season.
  • The Titans don’t have a win ATS (0-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • The teams have hit the over in seven of Tennessee’s 12 games with a set total.
  • Jacksonville’s record against the spread in 2024 is 7-5-0.
  • The Jaguars’ ATS record as 3.5-point underdogs or more is 6-2.
  • Jacksonville has seen seven of its 12 games go over the point total.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs
Will Levis 211.5 (-114) 1.5 (+162) 20.5 (-114)
Chigoziem Okonkwo 22.5 (-114)
Tony Pollard 67.5 (-114) 15.5 (-114)
Calvin Ridley 64.5 (-114)
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 36.5 (-114)

Payouts above are for the “over” bet.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Betting Preview

Titans vs. Jaguars Same Game Parlay Picks – NFL Week 14

Titans vs. Jaguars Same Game Parlay Picks – NFL Week 14

NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Kings Picks for December 5

NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Kings Picks for December 5

NBA Best Bets: Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Picks for December 3

NBA Best Bets: Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Picks for December 3

NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Pacers Picks for December 1

NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Pacers Picks for December 1

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow