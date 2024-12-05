NC State vs. Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – December 5 Published 1:46 pm Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday’s game features the NC State Wolfpack (4-3) and the No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels (5-2) squaring off at Reynolds Coliseum (on December 5) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-64 victory for NC State.

Based on our computer prediction, NC State should cover the point spread, which is listed at 2.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 130.5 total.

NC State vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Reynolds Coliseum

Reynolds Coliseum Line: NC State -2.5

NC State -2.5 Point total: 130.5

130.5 Moneyline (to win): NC State -155, Ole Miss +130

NC State vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction:

NC State 68, Ole Miss 64

Spread & Total Prediction for NC State vs. Ole Miss

Pick ATS: NC State (-2.5)

NC State (-2.5) Pick OU: Over (130.5)

NC State has compiled a 0-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Ole Miss is 4-1-0. A total of three out of the Wolfpack’s games this season have hit the over, and two of the Rebels’ games have gone over. The teams combine to score 152.6 points per game, 22.1 more points than this matchup’s total.

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolfpack outscore opponents by 10 points per game (scoring 74.3 points per game to rank 78th in college basketball while allowing 64.3 per outing to rank 200th in college basketball) and have a +70 scoring differential overall.

NC State comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.3 boards. It is recording 34.6 rebounds per game (114th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 32.3 per contest.

NC State hits 7.6 three-pointers per game (72nd in college basketball) at a 33.1% rate (110th in college basketball), compared to the 7.3 its opponents make while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc.

The Wolfpack rank 70th in college basketball with 91.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 200th in college basketball defensively with 79.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

NC State wins the turnover battle by 3.1 per game, committing 12 (24th in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.1.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels’ +218 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 31.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.3 points per game (47th in college basketball) while allowing 47.1 per contest (second in college basketball).

The 38.1 rebounds per game Ole Miss accumulates rank 38th in the country, 11.5 more than the 26.6 its opponents record.

Ole Miss knocks down 6.3 three-pointers per game (164th in college basketball) at a 31% rate (176th in college basketball), compared to the 2.4 per game its opponents make, at a 20% rate.

Ole Miss has committed 12.7 turnovers per game (35th in college basketball), 10 fewer than the 22.7 it forces (19th in college basketball).

