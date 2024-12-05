NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 6 Published 9:26 pm Thursday, December 5, 2024

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors hit the court for one of many exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today.

Want to improve your chances prior to today’s NBA games? Take a look at our betting preview below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 6

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic

Spread: Magic -2.5

Magic -2.5 Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 6.3 points)

Magic (Projected to win by 6.3 points) Total: 210.5 points

210.5 points Total Pick: Over (213.8 total projected points)

Over (213.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSFL

NBCS-PH and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Spread: Celtics -6.5

Celtics -6.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 11.5 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 11.5 points) Total: 230.5 points

230.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.4 total projected points)

Over (228.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSWI

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Spread: Hawks -3.5

Hawks -3.5 Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 3.8 points)

Hawks (Projected to win by 3.8 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.1 total projected points)

Over (231.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSE

SportsNet LA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings

Spread: Kings -3.5

Kings -3.5 Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 3.2 points)

Spurs (Projected to win by 3.2 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.5 total projected points)

Over (224.5 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSW

NBCS-CA and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers

Spread: Pacers -3.5

Pacers -3.5 Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 6.3 points)

Bulls (Projected to win by 6.3 points) Total: 245.5 points

245.5 points Total Pick: Over (236.9 total projected points)

Over (236.9 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and FDSIN

CHSN and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz

Spread: Trail Blazers -2.5

Trail Blazers -2.5 Spread Pick: Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 5.6 points)

Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 5.6 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.6 total projected points)

Over (224.6 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU and KJZZ

KATU and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSN

ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

