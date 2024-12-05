How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, December 6

The Friday college basketball slate includes one game with a ranked team in action. That matchup? The the Illinois Fighting Illini playing the Northwestern Wildcats.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini at Northwestern Wildcats

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

