How to Watch the NBA Today, December 6 Published 10:26 pm Thursday, December 5, 2024

The NBA menu today, including the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Golden State Warriors, is not one to miss.

Coverage of all the NBA action today is available to you, with the information provided below.

Watch the NBA Today – December 6

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSFL

NBCS-PH and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSWI

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSE

SportsNet LA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and FDSIN

CHSN and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSW

NBCS-CA and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSN

ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU and KJZZ

KATU and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

