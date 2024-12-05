How to Watch NC State vs. Ole Miss Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 5 Published 7:46 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

The NC State Wolfpack (4-3) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning streak when taking on the Ole Miss Rebels (5-2) on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at Reynolds Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

If you want to know where to watch this game, you can find it on ESPN2.

NC State vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

NC State 2024-25 Stats

NC State is grabbing 34.6 boards per game (114th-ranked in college basketball). It is ceding 32.3 rebounds per contest (215th-ranked).

The Rebels are 28th in the country in assists (17.6 per game) in 2024-25.

NC State ranks 24th-best in the country by committing just 12 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks 252nd in college basketball (15.1 per contest).

Beyond the arc, the Rebels are 161st in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (6.3). They are 175th in 3-point percentage at 31%.

NC State is surrendering 7.3 threes per game (297th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while allowing a 32.3% three-point percentage (248th-ranked).

The Rebels attempt 29.8% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 21.4% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they attempt 70.2% of their shots, with 78.6% of their makes coming from there.

Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Rebels are 47th in the country on offense (78.3 points scored per game) and second-best on defense (47.1 points allowed).

Ole Miss grabs 38.1 rebounds per game and concede 26.6 boards, ranking 38th and 29th, respectively, in the nation.

Ole Miss is 35th in the nation in turnovers per game (12.7) and 19th-best in turnovers forced (22.7).

Defensively, Ole Miss is second-best in the country in 3-pointers allowed per game at 2.4. It is sixth-best in 3-point percentage allowed at 20%.

NC State’s Top Players

Wolfpack Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Aziaha James 7 17.6 5.1 2.9 1.3 0.1 2.3 Zoe Brooks 6 13.7 3.8 2.7 0.8 0.7 0.8 Saniya Rivers 7 9.9 5.1 2.3 1.6 1.3 0.6 Madison Hayes 7 9.4 4.9 0.7 0.9 0.4 1.6 Zamareya Jones 7 8.4 2 2.6 0.7 0.1 1.3

Ole Miss’ Top Players

Rebels Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kirsten Deans 7 12.1 2.9 2.9 1.3 0.4 2.1 Starr Jacobs 7 11 6.4 0.9 1.9 0.1 0 Kennedy Todd-Williams 7 11 5.9 3.1 1.3 1 1.1 Sira Thienou 7 10.7 5 2 2.3 0.1 0.9 Madison Scott 7 9.7 4 3.9 1.4 1.4 0.3

NC State’s Upcoming Schedule

December 5 vs. Ole Miss at 7:00 PM ET

December 8 vs. Old Dominion at 2:00 PM ET

December 11 vs. Davidson at 7:00 PM ET

December 15 at Louisville at 1:00 PM ET

December 19 vs. JMU at 7:00 PM ET

December 29 vs. Clemson at 6:00 PM ET

Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule

December 5 at NC State at 7:00 PM ET

December 8 vs. Tennessee State at 2:00 PM ET

December 15 vs. South Alabama at 3:00 PM ET

December 21 vs. Mississippi Valley State at 1:00 PM ET

December 30 vs. Alcorn State at 7:30 PM ET

January 2 at Auburn at 7:00 PM ET

