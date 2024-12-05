December 5 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 3:21 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

The games in a Thursday NHL lineup that shouldn’t be missed include the Winnipeg Jets taking on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.

Searching for live coverage of NHL action? All the games to watch on Thursday are here.

How to Watch December 5 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream San Jose Sharks @ Tampa Bay Lightning 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Winnipeg Jets @ Buffalo Sabres 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Nashville Predators @ Montreal Canadiens 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Detroit Red Wings @ Ottawa Senators 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Florida Panthers @ Philadelphia Flyers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Colorado Avalanche @ Carolina Hurricanes 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Seattle Kraken @ New York Islanders 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ St. Louis Blues @ Calgary Flames 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Columbus Blue Jackets @ Edmonton Oilers 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.