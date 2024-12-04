Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 5? Published 11:52 pm Wednesday, December 4, 2024

In the upcoming contest against the Montreal Canadiens, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Ryan O’Reilly to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

In five of 26 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.

He has three goals on the power play, and also two assists.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 12.8% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 93 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 1 1 0 19:43 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 19:26 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 1 1 0 17:50 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 0 0 0 21:32 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 1 0 1 22:35 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 17:39 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 1 0 1 17:55 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:13 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:05 Away L 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

