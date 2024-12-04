Will Adam Wilsby Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 5?

Published 11:52 pm Wednesday, December 4, 2024

By Data Skrive

Will Adam Wilsby Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 5?

Can we anticipate Adam Wilsby lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators play the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Adam Wilsby score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Wilsby stats and insights

  • Wilsby is yet to score through four games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.
  • Wilsby has no points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 93 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Canadiens game info

