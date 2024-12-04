Subtract what distracts us Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, December 4, 2024

By Jan Penton-Miller

Columnist

And just like that we are in our stretch pants, and December is here!

My fridge is still brimming with goodies from Thanksgiving because I never learned how

to cook a holiday meal for less than a small army. In this case it is very good that my

hubby is not adverse to leftovers.

This year I hit a couple of stores for Black Friday shopping and have bundles and bags

sitting in random spots around the hacienda. I have the lovely, colorful paper, boxes and

bows ready and waiting, but I just have to get in the mood to do the job. I know some

people love to wrap, but I’m not one of them. I mostly forgo the gift bags because I do

love to see people opening presents. I put on a lot of tape just to make it last.

I think I’ll try to make the task more fun by putting on some Christmas tunes to get in the

mood. Cookies and hot chocolate might help in that department, but that would mean

the calories my morning walk burned would only be used to stay at the status quo, and

that isn’t part of the plan!

All jokes aside, for those of us who love to eat the holidays are filled with challenges. I

have managed to lose a few pounds lately with the help of my friends in the

neighborhood. Several of us began walking together, and what began as a short one-

mile walk quickly turned into two.

This little group is one of my blessings this year and keeps me accountable. When it’s

cold outside and my bed is feeling especially warm and snuggly I think of my friends

waiting for our morning walk, and it motivates me to put on some warm clothes and get

moving.

My little dachshund, Winnie, knows the routine and loves her morning walks as well, but

that doesn’t keep her from trying to play hide and seek when I begin to get her suited up

for the plunge into the Mississippi chill. We are so acclimated to the heat that anything

below 60 feels like an arctic blast.

Another blessing this year is an absolutely fabulous group of pastors at my church.

When so many of the ultra gifted staff moved on to other areas this past year I was

wondering how we could possibly be so blessed again, but here we are.

As I sat in church yesterday I was reminded once more that I need to remember all the

instances God has moved in my life. Waking up in the morning is because God has a

plan for the day. Busyness isn’t always the best; actually many times it gets in the way of

what God has planned. Am I getting the hint? Be still so I can use you.

Wise words from Sunday’s sermon: Subtraction is what we need, not more activity.

Subtract what distracts. God wants to do great things in all of us.