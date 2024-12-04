Russell Allen Gaskins, 91, of Southaven, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, at his home.

Mr. Gaskins was born December 30, 1932 in South Carolina. He retired after 20 years with the US Army and later worked in manufacturing after his military service.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Peggy Gaskins, his daughter, Debra Molinari, and seven siblings.

The family he leaves to cherish his memory include his daughter, Barbara Burkhalter, of Batesville, two sisters, Julia Cooper and Carolyn Heath, both of South Carolina, two granddaughters, Elizabeth Caine and Sarah Glenn Bolen, and four great-grandchildren, Bowman Caine, Barrett Caine, Samuel Bolen, and Caroline Bolen.

Per the family’s request, all services for Mr. Gaskins will be private. He will be laid to rest in Charleston Cemetery in Charleston.