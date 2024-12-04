Restaurant Inspections Published 10:30 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

The Mississippi Department of Health conducted 10 food service inspections in Panola County

between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30 with nine facilities receiving A grades and one B grade.

Restaurants and other food facilities are required to display their inspection results with a letter

grade to clearly communicate the most recent health department inspection.

The A, B or C rating reflects whether critical violations were found and corrected. This grading

system appears in all restaurants, as well as food facilities such as school cafeterias, day care

centers, and cafes and bars where food is sold.

“A” grade means the facility inspection found no critical violations.

“B” grade means critical violations were found but corrected under the supervision of the

inspecting environmentalist. No further corrective actions are required.

“C” grade means critical violations were found, but some or all were not corrected during the

inspection. The facility will be re-inspected, and all violations must be corrected in a time period

not to exceed 10 days.

The Panola County facilities receiving A grades were: Oyster Blues Restaurant and Bar, Yamato

Sushi, McDonald’s (Love’s Travel Stop), Subway (Hwy 6E), Happy Eats and Acai Bar, El Nopalito,

Trice’s Snack Shack, and Corner Grocery.

The Panola County facility receiving a B grade was McDonald’s on Hwy. 6E.