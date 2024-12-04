Property Transfers
Published 10:00 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Compiled by Davis Coen
Property transfers between Nov. 25-27, 2024, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery
Clerk:
Second Judicial District
Virgil Hall, Jr. to Virgil Hall, Jr. and Kyra Hall-Turner, A 1.8-acre tract of land, more or less,
situated in Section 33, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.
Annette Kornegay a/k/a Anette P. McMahan to Mackey Rental Properties, LLC, North Half of
the Northeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.
Timothy Strong to Kidron Taylor, A fractional part of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of
Section 7, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.
Terry L. McCullar to Terry L. McCullar and Presley Reese Callihan, Lots 13 and 14, Chickasaw
Hills Subdivision; A fractional part of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 6 West; Part of
Section 16, Township 10, Range 6 West; A part of the North Half of Section 21, Township 10
South, Range 6 West; A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 10
South, Range 7 West, Part of Section 4, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.
Randy A. Standard and Deidre D. Standard to Broughton Schueter, Lot 167, Section B,
Dogwood Hills Subdivision.
Clay Hill Farms, LLC to James W. Hill, Jr., Part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest
Quarter of the Northeast Quarter East of Road; Lot 27, Section O, Sardis Lake Estates, situated
in Section 21, Township 8, Range 5.
Jackie Chapman and Mary Jane Chapman to Tracye Durr, Part of Lot 3, Green Acres
Subdivision, Batesville (TOD).
Herbert David McKee and Cathryn P. McKee to Zachary Broadway, Lot 4 of the Vick
Subdivision of part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.
First Judicial District
Eric Eugene Gross, John Lee Jackson, Essie Marlene Turner, Charles Lee Gross, and Carlean
Gross Stasher to Chiquita Gross, A part of the South Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section
30, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.
Billy L. Russell and Doralee M. Russell to William Brad Russell and Deana Ruseell, A parcel of
land located in Section 24 and Section 25, Township 7 South, Range 9 West.
Kalim Khan to Topline Investment, LLC, 101 East Oak Street a/k/a 1310 Main Street, Como; A
fractional part of the East Part of Lot 6, Block 10, situated in the Northeast Quarter of Section 4,
Township 7 South, Range 7 West.