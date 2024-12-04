Property Transfers Published 10:00 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between Nov. 25-27, 2024, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery

Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Virgil Hall, Jr. to Virgil Hall, Jr. and Kyra Hall-Turner, A 1.8-acre tract of land, more or less,

situated in Section 33, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Annette Kornegay a/k/a Anette P. McMahan to Mackey Rental Properties, LLC, North Half of

the Northeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Timothy Strong to Kidron Taylor, A fractional part of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 7, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Terry L. McCullar to Terry L. McCullar and Presley Reese Callihan, Lots 13 and 14, Chickasaw

Hills Subdivision; A fractional part of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 6 West; Part of

Section 16, Township 10, Range 6 West; A part of the North Half of Section 21, Township 10

South, Range 6 West; A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 10

South, Range 7 West, Part of Section 4, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Randy A. Standard and Deidre D. Standard to Broughton Schueter, Lot 167, Section B,

Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

Clay Hill Farms, LLC to James W. Hill, Jr., Part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest

Quarter of the Northeast Quarter East of Road; Lot 27, Section O, Sardis Lake Estates, situated

in Section 21, Township 8, Range 5.

Jackie Chapman and Mary Jane Chapman to Tracye Durr, Part of Lot 3, Green Acres

Subdivision, Batesville (TOD).

Herbert David McKee and Cathryn P. McKee to Zachary Broadway, Lot 4 of the Vick

Subdivision of part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Email newsletter signup

First Judicial District

Eric Eugene Gross, John Lee Jackson, Essie Marlene Turner, Charles Lee Gross, and Carlean

Gross Stasher to Chiquita Gross, A part of the South Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section

30, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Billy L. Russell and Doralee M. Russell to William Brad Russell and Deana Ruseell, A parcel of

land located in Section 24 and Section 25, Township 7 South, Range 9 West.

Kalim Khan to Topline Investment, LLC, 101 East Oak Street a/k/a 1310 Main Street, Como; A

fractional part of the East Part of Lot 6, Block 10, situated in the Northeast Quarter of Section 4,

Township 7 South, Range 7 West.